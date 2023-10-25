Watch CBS News
Art Shanty Project returns to Lake Harriet in 2024 sans COVID restrictions

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A frosty Twin Cities favorite is returning for its 20th season, but this time without COVID-era restrictions.

Art Shanty Projects will open its village to the public on Minneapolis' Lake Harriet starting on Jan. 20, 2024.

And for the first time since the start of the pandemic, artists will be able to create actual ice house-style structures again that visitors will be able to enter. In the past two seasons, artists instead created exterior-only pieces.

art-shanty.jpg
Max Haynes' "Glowing Orb" Art Shanty Project

"We've got a 50/50 mix - so if you've been waiting to cozy up inside with us again, this is your year!" said artistic director Erin Lavelle. "And if you're still not comfortable with that, we got you!" 

Artists are also required to make their shanties as accessible as possible to visitors.

This year's event will run through Feb. 11, 2024, and feature 18 shanties and 20-plus performances, as well as several pop-up "art actions" over the multi-week run.

Click here for more information.

First published on October 25, 2023 / 1:42 PM

