Heavy snow, warm temps force Luminary Loppet, Lake Harriet Art Shanties to adjust plans

MINNEAPOLIS -- The recent winter snowstorm has forced some iconic Twin Cities winter events to adjust plans.

The Luminary Loppet announced on Friday that the event will be pushed back two weeks due to the heavy snow and warm temperatures. The slush under the snow has made it difficult to groom the trails on the lake, making it unsafe for participants.

"We believe a few extra weeks gives us time for winter to do its thing or for us to prepare an alternative experience," the Loppet foundation said.

The event will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 18. Tickets are transferrable, but non-refundable, the foundation said. The City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival races will still be on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

The Loppet isn't the only event that has to change because of the snow on lakes; the Lake Harriet Art Shanties will move and take place on land this year.

The organization is initiating what they call "Plan Beach," relocating the shanties to Bandshell park, along the lakeshore, and in the picnic grounds.

Though the lake started with 13 inches of ice in the new year, the recent snow reduced it to 6 inches, the organization said. They need 10 inches to operate safely with all the crowds. The shanties will still open on Jan. 21.