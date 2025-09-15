Driver who caused double fatal crash in Arden Hills pleads guilty

A driver who caused a crash in Arden Hills, Minnesota, in February 2024, killing two people in their 70s, entered a guilty plea on Monday.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 694 near Snelling Avenue. Luis Eduardo Tipantuna Quinchiguano, 33, was driving a Chevrolet Equinox when he crashed into the victims' vehicle, pushing it into a separate lane in front of a semi truck, court documents said.

A preliminary breath test registered his blood alcohol content at .218, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

"A paramedic expressed that [he] was so intoxicated that he would need to be hospitalized," the criminal complaint said.

Tipantuna Quinchiguano was charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide. He entered a guilty plea to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and while no sentencing deal was made, the prosecution will move to dismiss the other two counts.

Curtis O'Connor, 76, and Karin O'Connor, 74, were identified as the victims in the crash.

No sentencing date has been set for Tipantuna Quinchiguano.