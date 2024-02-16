Watch CBS News
Fatal crash temporarily closes stretch of I-694 in Arden Hills

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — A fatal crash temporarily closed a stretch of Interstate 694 in the north metro Friday.

Around 9:30 a.m., traffic cameras showed a crash on westbound I-694 at Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills.

The Minnesota State Patrol later confirmed with WCCO that they are investigating a fatal crash. The westbound lanes were closed at Snelling Avenue for the investigation.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

Details are limited, but the state patrol will be releasing updates, so check back for more.  

First published on February 16, 2024 / 2:20 PM CST

