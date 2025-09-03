Annunciation parishioners donating blood to help local patients

Parishioners of Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis are gathering a week after a shooting left two children dead and 21 other people hurt to donate blood as they work to help area patients.

The church is partnering with Memorial Blood Centers on Wednesday, and a spokesperson says appointments "are nearly full," adding they are mainly for parishioners of Annunciation. The drive will be happening from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

In August, Memorial Blood Centers said it was operating with just a two-day supply of blood, and a blood shortage was declared. However, despite the shortage, a spokesperson says MBC immediately supplied over 250 units of blood, platelets and plasma to Hennepin Healthcare, Children's Minnesota, M Health Fairview and North Memorial Hospital to help the shooting victims and ensure those locations were prepared to treat other patients.

After last Wednesday's shooting, MBC reported a 400% increase in blood donation appointments. A spokesperson says only about 3% of the population donates, so anytime it can increase, "it makes a huge impact."

Anyone looking to donate blood can set up an appointment on Memorial Blood Center's website. MBC has seven locations across the Twin Cities. Walk-ins are welcome, but setting up an appointment online is the preferred method.