Watch CBS News
Local News

Annunciation parishioners donating blood to help local patients

By
Jason Rantala
Jason Rantala
Reporter
Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.
Read Full Bio
Jason Rantala,
Beret Leone
Beret Leone
Reporter
Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.
Read Full Bio
Beret Leone,
Frankie McLister
Frankie McLister
Reporter
Frankie McLister, originally from Middletown, Maryland, holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.
Read Full Bio
Frankie McLister,
Jeff Wagner
Jeff Wagner
Reporter/Anchor
Jeff Wagner joined the WCCO-TV team in November 2016 as a general assignment reporter, and now anchors WCCO's 4 p.m. newscasts.
Read Full Bio
Jeff Wagner,
Krystal Frasier

/ CBS Minnesota

Annunciation hosts blood drive for parishioners after shooting
Annunciation hosts blood drive for parishioners after shooting 02:57

Parishioners of Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis are gathering a week after a shooting left two children dead and 21 other people hurt to donate blood as they work to help area patients. 

The church is partnering with Memorial Blood Centers on Wednesday, and a spokesperson says appointments "are nearly full," adding they are mainly for parishioners of Annunciation. The drive will be happening from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. 

In August, Memorial Blood Centers said it was operating with just a two-day supply of blood, and a blood shortage was declared.  However, despite the shortage, a spokesperson says MBC immediately supplied over 250 units of blood, platelets and plasma to Hennepin Healthcare, Children's Minnesota, M Health Fairview and North Memorial Hospital to help the shooting victims and ensure those locations were prepared to treat other patients.

After last Wednesday's shooting, MBC reported a 400% increase in blood donation appointments. A spokesperson says only about 3% of the population donates, so anytime it can increase, "it makes a huge impact." 

Anyone looking to donate blood can set up an appointment on Memorial Blood Center's website. MBC has seven locations across the Twin Cities. Walk-ins are welcome, but setting up an appointment online is the preferred method.   

Jason Rantala

Jason Rantala joined WCCO as a reporter in June 2023. He's a Minnesota native and is thrilled to be telling the stories of those in his hometown.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue