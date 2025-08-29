Blood donation appointments up 400% since Annunciation mass shooting

Blood shortage in Minnesota prompts urgent call for donations from officials

The deadly and senseless attack on students praying in mass at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis came at a uniquely desperate time for Minnesota hospitals. A blood shortage was declared earlier this month.

Memorial Blood Centers, which supplies hospitals across the state, warned it was operating with just a two-day supply of blood. It normally operates with a five- to seven-day supply.

Despite that, a spokesperson tells WCCO that MBC immediately supplied over 250 units of blood, platelets and plasma to Hennepin Healthcare, Children's Minnesota, M Health Fairview, and North Memorial Hospital to help the shooting victims and ensure those locations were prepared to treat other patients.

The good news is that Wednesday's tragedy has spurred people to action. MBC has reported a 400% increase in appointments to donate blood.

"We had about 1,200 appointments being set the day the crisis occurred and then again yesterday around that same number," said Corey Bianchi-Rossi, the marketing manager for MBC.

Those setting appointments rarely make them for the same day. Bianchi-Rossi said donors are setting up times that are a few days or weeks out, though any donation is helpful regardless of the date.

"We have to be able to supply blood in areas of crisis at any time they occur," he said.

MBC has seven locations across the Twin Cities. Walk-ins are welcome, but setting up an appointment online is the preferred method.

The nonprofit also hosts about 100 blood drives per month. Click here to learn more about how and where to donate.

Note: The above video first aired on Aug. 22, 2025.