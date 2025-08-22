Minnesota dealing with low blood supply; health officials call for donations

Blood shortage in Minnesota prompts urgent call for donations from officials

Minnesota health officials say the state's blood supply is critically low and are calling for action to address the problem.

"I think giving blood is one of the most important things I can do," said Debbie Burgess of Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

Community members spent their Friday donating blood because of a shortage.

"I wasn't planning on giving today because I'm going away next week. But I figured I might as well squeeze it in," said Burgess.

Corey Bianchi-Rossi works for Memorial Blood Centers, which supplies blood for the majority of Minnesota hospitals.

"The inventory that we have has dipped below a two-day supply," said Bianchi-Rossi. "Normally, we carry a five- to seven-day supply of inventory."

The shortage forced them to declare a blood emergency on Aug. 11. Health officials are putting the blame on summertime.

"More trauma, more accidents, more need for blood combined with more donors not being available," said Bianchi-Rossi.

When WCCO asked Bianchi-Rossi what he'd say to someone who's never given blood and is afraid to do so, he said, "If you're coming in for the first time or any time, always make sure you drink enough water and eat a good meal."

Memorial Blood Centers says one unit of blood can save up to three lives.

"In reality, we can't manufacture blood. Science hasn't gotten there yet ... so what we do is call on our donors. We need the community to step up," said Bianchi-Rossi.

For anyone looking to help, click here for more information.