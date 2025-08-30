Annunciation Catholic Church to host weekend Mass in school's auditorium

Mass to be held at Annunciation and more digital headlines for Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

A Saturday Mass will be held at Annunciation, a handful of days after a shooter shot 20 people, leaving eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moyski dead and 18 other people injured.

According to the Archdiocese of Minneapolis and St. Paul, the 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday and a 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass won't be held in the parish itself, but instead, in the school's auditorium. If you can't attend either Mass, they will be streamed on the Archdiocese's Facebook page.

The church remains closed, as it is still being treated as a crime scene. No word yet on when the school may reopen, as Annunciation is working to make sure the needs of the affected families are being met.

Support from the community has been pouring in since Wednesday morning's shooting, which hurt three parishioners, all in their 80s. One of them is in serious condition at an area hospital.

A total of 15 children were hurt. To help those affected by the shooting, click here.

Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese announced on Saturday that a rosary for Annunciation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday.

We are asking everyone to unite in prayerful solidarity for the students, families, faculty, staff and all affected by... Posted by Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis on Saturday, August 30, 2025

Police are still investigating to determine exactly what happened, but a new search warrant shows the shooter went through four magazines of ammunition, about 120 bullets. Police add that the person had more, but they weren't used.

The search warrant goes on to say the shooter placed smoke canisters on the two-by-fours used to barricade the doors, and investigators are looking into a specific motive. The document states the shooter went through a recent breakup and was staying with a friend in St. Louis Park.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson described how the shooter left behind hundreds of pages of writings and plans that delved into their mental state and "pure, indiscriminate hate."

The shooter's mother, who used to work at Annunciation, has been questioned in Naples, Florida.