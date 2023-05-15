Animal Humane Society reopening adoption centers in Golden Valley and Coon Rapids this week

Minneapolis pet owner speaks out after dog flu death: "It happened fast"

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- The Animal Humane Society says the adoption centers in Golden Valley and Coon Rapids are reopening this week.

The two locations will reopen Tuesday at noon.

When the shelters open, hundreds of dogs, cats and other pets will be available for adoption. That includes nearly 200 dogs that have recovered from canine influenza and are no longer contagious, AHS said.

AHS closed three adoption centers in early April due to the spread of canine influenza. The Woodbury location opened last week.