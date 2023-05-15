Minneapolis pet owner speaks out after dog flu death: "It happened fast"

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis woman is issuing a warning after her dog passed away from canine influenza.

Dog flu has been spreading in Minnesota since early April, the first time it's been back since 2018.

Lucy Llyod says both her dogs got sick after staying at a daycare a few weeks ago.

Her 9-year-old dog, Rooney, got worse and developed pneumonia before he passed away, later testing positive for canine influenza.

"It had nothing to do with our daycare, it had nothing to do with us, it was just one of those flukes,

it happened fast and we couldn't have seen it coming," she said.

Known for his goofy personality and floppy ears, tonight a Minneapolis woman is mourning the loss of her dog Rooney. He passed away after contracting Canine Influenza which continues to spread in #Minnesota. Hear her message to other dog owners, tonight at 10pm on @WCCO. pic.twitter.com/Wv4RAfVFC8 — Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) May 15, 2023

Llyod is encouraging other pet owners to be careful and consider vaccination.

Avoiding contact with other dogs is the best way to prevent the spread.