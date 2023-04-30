Watch CBS News
Animal Humane Society reopening Woodbury shelter with limited services on May 1

WOODBURY, Minn. -- The Animal Humane Society announced Saturday it will be reopening one of its three Twin Cities locations after an outbreak of canine influenza.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health cleared the Woodbury shelter to reopen after all animals living at the site were transferred to Golden Valley for quarantine.

About 200 dogs got sick, and seven had to be put down. However, most are on the mend now.

The Woodbury shelter has been deep cleaned in preparation for reopening, AHS says.

READ MORE: Three Twin Cities shelters shut down over suspected dog flu. What do you need to do to protect your pet?

Services at the shelter resume on Monday and will be limited during the first week while AHS prioritizes surrender appointments that were canceled due to the outbreak. Education and training programs will also resume.

AHS says it plans to reopen the adoption center with animals from new local intakes as soon as May 9.

The Golden Valley and Coon Rapids adoption centers will stay closed until the dogs there have recovered and are no longer contagious.

