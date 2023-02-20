Watch CBS News
And then there were two: A second egg spotted on DNR's EagleCam

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Less than a week after the first egg of the season arrived, there are now two eggs in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam nest.

The DNR says additional eggs are usually two to three days apart.

"The last few days, the female has been slowing down, spending more time in the nest and the male has been bringing food to her in the nest. These were all signs that an egg was imminent," the DNR said last week.

snapshot-2023-02-20t065539-310.jpg
Two eggs now occupy the DNR EagleCam nest Minnesota DNR

The eggs are expected to hatch after a little more than a month of incubation.

The EagleCam also got a new feature last month: a microphone. For the first time in the program's 10-year history, viewers can now hear the eagles.

Click here to watch the new, improved, and egg-tastic EagleCam.

