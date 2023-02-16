First egg of the season arrives in the DNR EagleCam nest

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The first egg of the season arrived Wednesday afternoon in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam nest.

The DNR says additional eggs are usually two to three days apart.

"The last few days, the female has been slowing down, spending more time in the nest and the male has been bringing food to her in the nest. These were all signs that an egg was imminent," the DNR said.

This first egg is expected to hatch after a little more than a month of incubation.

MN DNR

The EagleCam also got a new feature last month: a microphone. For the first time in the program's 10-year history, viewers can now hear the eagles.

But experts say don't expect to hear those shrieking cries often associated with the bird in movies and commercials. Those sounds often belong to hawks. In reality, bald eagles are actually known for vocalizations that the DNR describes as "wimpy" and "weak."

Experts say bald eagles typically have three to four different kinds of calls, and individual eagles likely have "uniquely identifiable voices."

Click here to watch the new, improved, and egg-tastic EagleCam.