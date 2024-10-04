Hearing set Friday for Twin Cities woman accused of sexually assaulting youth hockey players

Hearing set for woman accused in sexual assault of teen hockey players

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Blaine woman accused of sexually assaulting two teenage hockey players is expected back in court on Friday.

Allison Schardin, 38, is charged in Ramsey County with felony third- and fourth-degree sexual conduct in connection to the alleged assault in January inside a Roseville hotel room. She pleaded not guilty in May.

The youth hockey players are from Colorado and were visiting Minnesota for a tournament, according to court documents.

The victims say Schardin joined them in the hotel's hot tub, where she allegedly told them she was having marital problems with her husband, who she said was abusive. The victims say she also confided in them that she had recently cheated on her husband with a college-aged hockey player.

The complaint states her husband came to the pool room at one point and demanded she return to their room or their "relationship is over."

One of the victims said Schardin later texted him to ask if she could come to his room because her husband was being abusive, leading to her allegedly abusing the boys.

In the days after the alleged assaults, Schardin is accused of urging one of the victims in a text message not to tell the police or report what happened.

She was arrested weeks later, with police saying she waived her Miranda rights and spoke openly with investigators, admitting to the sexual contact.

Her plea hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. If convicted, Schardin faces up to 25 years in prison.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.



Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.