Blaine woman accused of sexually assaulting 2 youth hockey players

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A 38-year-old Blaine woman faces charges in a criminal sexual conduct case involving two 15-year-old victims last month.

Allison Schardin is charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct — both felonies — in connection to the alleged crimes on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County, police were notified on Jan. 22 that Schardin sexually assaulted two youth hockey players who were visiting Minnesota for a hockey tournament.

Late in the evening of Jan. 14, Schardin allegedly went into a Roseville hotel room with two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy after telling them that she was having marital problems with her husband. While in the room, she allegedly engaged in criminal sexual conduct with the two 15-year-old boys.

In the days following the sexual assault, Schardin allegedly texted one of the victims not to tell the police or report what happened.

Schardin was arrested on Feb. 1. The complaint says she waived her legal rights and agreed to speak with police. She allegedly admitted to having sexual contact with two of the boys. She also admitted to asking if they had a condom, but claimed she wasn't going to go through with "it," the complaint said.

Schardin, who has no known felon history, made her first court appearance Monday morning.

