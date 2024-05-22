Blaine woman pleads not guilty to charges in sexual assaults of youth hockey players

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A 38-year-old woman from Blaine accused of sexually assaulting two 15-year-old hockey players earlier this year says she is not guilty.

Allison Schardin pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County, police were notified on Jan. 22 that Schardin sexually assaulted two youth hockey players from Colorado who were visiting Minnesota for a hockey tournament.

Late in the evening of Jan. 14, Schardin allegedly went into a Roseville hotel room with two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy after telling them that she was having marital problems with her husband. While in the room, she allegedly engaged in criminal sexual conduct with the two 15-year-old boys.

In the days following the sexual assault, Schardin allegedly texted one of the victims not to tell the police or report what happened.

Police say she admitted to having sexual contact with two of the boys and asking them if they had a condom, but claimed she wasn't going to go through with "it."

Schardin's next court date is scheduled for the morning of July 24.

