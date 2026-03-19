Guest of Rep. Ilhan Omar will not face charges for State of the Union arrest

Charges will not be filed against Minnesota resident Aliya Rahman for her arrest at the State of the Union last month in Washington, D.C., an attorney for Rahman said Thursday.

Rahman, who attended the Feb. 24 State of the Union as a guest of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, was removed from the chambers during the address and arrested.

"The government did the right thing today when it ultimately decided not to file any criminal charges against Aliya. Aliya should never have been arrested in the first place — she committed no crime and did nothing wrong," Rhaman's attorney, Jessica Gingold, said in a statement.

"The impact of this arrest has been a weight on me since the State of the Union, a particularly heavy weight considering the fact that for the second time in two months I was arrested in a heavy-handed way for committing no crime," Rahman said in her own statement. "I am grateful that the government chose not to file charges."

This marked the second arrest for Rahman this year. Her first arrest was in January in Minneapolis during Operation Metro Surge. Rahman — a U.S. citizen — was on her way to a medical appointment when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents pulled her from her car. The moment was captured on video.

At the time, the Department of Homeland Security said Rahman was arrested for obstructing federal officers. But she was not charged. Rahman could be heard on video telling ICE agents she's disabled, and Rahman's lawyer said she was overwhelmed by conflicting commands from federal officers.

During the State of the Union last month, Omar and President Trump had multiple tense exchanges, with Omar shouting at the president. Rahman said she was removed from the chamber during the address and arrested.

"There are only two things you can do at the State of the Union, and they are sit down and stand up," Rahman said last month. "I was arrested for standing up."

Mr. Trump has been critical of Minnesota, citing the numerous fraud cases in the state, and has tasked Vice President JD Vance to lead a "war on fraud."