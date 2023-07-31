Air quality alert issued for northern Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. -- Pollution officials have issued an air quality alert for northern Minnesota to take effect at noon Monday.

Affected areas include Bemidji, International Falls, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Red Lake, Leech Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said.

The alert is set to last until 3 p.m. Tuesday. It was prompted by smoke from Canadian wildfires drifting southward into Minnesota.

Air quality in the affected communities will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, which include children, the elderly, pregnant people, those with heart and lung conditions and others. They are advised to limit their outdoor activity until the alert expires.