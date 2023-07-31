NEXT Weather: After nice Monday, temperatures return to the 90s
MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's set to be a really nice summer day, and then we're headed back into the 90s.
Most of the state will see highs in the lower or mid-80s on Monday, which is right around average for this time of year.
Tuesday through Thursday temperatures will climb into the 90s, and the humidity will pick up a bit.
We'll stay mostly dry this week, with chances for rain Wednesday and Friday into Saturday
Highs will fall back down to the 80s Friday and over the weekend.
