NEXT Weather: After nice Monday, temperatures return to the 90s

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 31, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 31, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from July 31, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's set to be a really nice summer day, and then we're headed back into the 90s.

Most of the state will see highs in the lower or mid-80s on Monday, which is right around average for this time of year.

WCCO

Tuesday through Thursday temperatures will climb into the 90s, and the humidity will pick up a bit.

We'll stay mostly dry this week, with chances for rain Wednesday and Friday into Saturday

Highs will fall back down to the 80s Friday and over the weekend.