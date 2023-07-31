Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: After nice Monday, temperatures return to the 90s

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday's set to be a really nice summer day, and then we're headed back into the 90s.

Most of the state will see highs in the lower or mid-80s on Monday, which is right around average for this time of year. 

87a919cb4963a18b9a1999dd0ccd8ab9.jpg
WCCO

Tuesday through Thursday temperatures will climb into the 90s, and the humidity will pick up a bit.

We'll stay mostly dry this week, with chances for rain Wednesday and Friday into Saturday

Highs will fall back down to the 80s Friday and over the weekend.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 5:51 AM

