Air quality alert issued for central and northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke

What impact will we continue to see from Canadian wildfires?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northern Minnesota due to wildfire smoke.

The air quality alert takes effect at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 22 and runs until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

According to the MPCA, a band of heavy smoke -- originating in northern Alberta and British Columbia -- has made it's way into southern Manitoba and will creep down to Minnesota by northwest winds.

The MPCA is projecting air quality to fall into the "orange" category, which means it's unhealthy for sensitive groups. Pollution from the wildfire smoke and weakened air quality may aggravate heart and lung disease, as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue. The MPCA encourages people in sensitive groups to reduce time outside during this air quality alert. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plan and keep their inhaler nearby.

The affected areas include:

Brainerd

Alexandria

Hinckley

St. Cloud

Bemidji

International Falls

Two Harbors

Hibbing

Ely

Duluth

Roseau

As well as the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Leech Lake, Red Lake, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

According to the MPCA, ground-level smoke will reach northern Minnesota by 4 p.m. on Saturday, behind a cold-front.

On Sunday, the band will move across northern Minnesota, gaining momentum across northeast and central Minnesota. MPCA projects that smoke will reach the ground around midday.

On Monday, winds will move to the west, driving the smoke out of Minnesota.

