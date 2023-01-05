After Rose Parade glory, flights carrying Rosemount High School's marching band get diverted

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. – A "ground stop" briefly halted flights in and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday night, causing several flights to be diverted.

Two of those planes carried the Rosemount High School Marching Band, which was on its way home after performing Monday at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

The event was an unforgettable moment for 234 students.

"To see all those people there, knowing that they would see the Rosemount High School Marching Band and that we were representing bands in Minnesota, that was super cool," said senior Ben Cobian.

He marched in the front row alongside his fellow trumpet players. In front of Cobian is his band director, Leon Sieve.

"Our students, they have to be flexible in everything we do and kind of roll with the punches at times," Sieve said.

They put that lesson into practice Tuesday night after they left LAX and headed back home. Just before their two charter planes were about to land at MSP, another plane on the ground slid 30 feet off the taxiway, and into a snowbank.

"We then had to circle around MSP for about 30 minutes before they directed us to Eau Claire because MSP was closed," Cobian said.

"I think we all looked at each other like, 'There's an airport in Eau Claire?' I mean, who would have known, right [laughs]?'" Sieve said.

The other charter plane carrying band members diverted to Des Moines, Iowa. While the students prepped for an overnight stay, they luckily took off again and made it back to Minnesota about four hours later than they were supposed to.

Cobian looked at the bright side of this lengthy airplane ride.

"It's been a long four years, friends I've had for four years, so it was nice to stay with them as long as we can, even if it was for an emergency," he said.

A lot of the students' parents were in California with them, taking separate commercial flights back home. They were also diverted to different states and were stranded overnight. But many of them made it back to Minnesota Wednesday.