Delta plane goes of icy taxiway at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Delta Airlines flight had a safe landing Tuesday evening at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, before skidding off an icy taxiway.

MSP officials say the A320 aircraft had just arrived from Los Cabos, Mexico, with 147 passengers on board "when its nose gear went off the pavement around 6:40 p.m." and got stuck in snow. No one was hurt.

Crews will work to remove the plane later Tuesday evening.

Less than an hour after the incident, all of MSP's runways were temporarily closed because of freezing drizzle.

WCCO's David Schuman reports that members of Rosemount High School's marching band -- which just performed at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena -- were stranded due to this situation, with half the band in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and the other half in Des Moines, Iowa.

