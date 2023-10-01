Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

81-year-old Jeanine Jackson still missing in Redwood County, dog found

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 1, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Oct. 1, 2023 01:37

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — After more than a week of searching, an 81-year-old woman is still missing in southern Minnesota, but the dog who disappeared with her has been found alive.

Jeanine Jackson was last seen with her black and tan Chihuahua in Sanborn Sept. 20. Due to her memory issues, Jackson may have become disoriented during her morning walk, the Redwood County Sheriff's Office said.

jeanine-jackson.jpg
Jeanine Jackson Redwood Co. Sheriff

The dog was found Saturday along a gravel road southwest of Sanborn and returned to family, the sheriff's office said. Officials searched the immediate area but did not find Jackson.

The sheriff's office said it will continue searching on Sunday.

First published on October 1, 2023 / 11:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.