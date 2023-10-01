81-year-old Jeanine Jackson still missing in Redwood County, dog found

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — After more than a week of searching, an 81-year-old woman is still missing in southern Minnesota, but the dog who disappeared with her has been found alive.

Jeanine Jackson was last seen with her black and tan Chihuahua in Sanborn Sept. 20. Due to her memory issues, Jackson may have become disoriented during her morning walk, the Redwood County Sheriff's Office said.

Jeanine Jackson Redwood Co. Sheriff

The dog was found Saturday along a gravel road southwest of Sanborn and returned to family, the sheriff's office said. Officials searched the immediate area but did not find Jackson.

The sheriff's office said it will continue searching on Sunday.