Sheriff: 81-year-old Jeanine Jackson missing in Redwood County

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials in southwestern Minnesota say an 81-year-old woman with memory issues went missing Wednesday morning. 

According to the Redwood County Sheriff's Office, Jeanine Jackson of Sanborn was last seen around 9:30 a.m. accompanied by her dog, a white and tan Chihuahua. Due to her memory issues, Jackson may have become disoriented during her morning walk, officials said. 

Sanborn residents are asked to check their properties and surveillance systems, including doorbell cameras, for any potential video of Jackson. 

jeanine-jackson.jpg
Jeanine Jackson Redwood Co. Sheriff

Search crews looked for Jackson overnight, with another volunteer search scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 507-637-4036. 

