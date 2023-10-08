Body found in Redwood County identified as Jeanine Jackson, missing 81-year-old

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in southwestern say the body of a missing 81-year-old woman with memory issues has been found after weeks of searching.

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says someone contacted the office regarding the discovery of a dead person on Friday afternoon in Charleston Township, along the Cottonwood River.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner identified the deceased woman as Jeanine Jackson, of Sanborn.

Jackson had been missing since Sept. 20, when she was last seen with her dog on her morning walk.

A week after her disappearance, authorities found her dog, a black and tan Chihuahua, alive, on a gravel road southwest of Sanborn.