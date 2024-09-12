49ers at Vikings: Keys to the game from CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin

Can the Minnesota Vikings keep the wins coming against the San Francisco 49ers?

MINNEAPOLIS — The 1-0 Minnesota Vikings host the NFC favorites this weekend in their first home game of the season.

Like the Vikings, the San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a dominant win over a New York team. While the Vikings thrashed the Giants, the 49ers pounded Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in a 32-19 victory.

CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin joined WCCO Mid-Morning to preview the matchup.

Key to the game: Can Sam Darnold do more?

"This is going to be a real litmus test. Sam Darnold, he controlled the ball well against the Giants," Benjamin said. "Now I think you're going to walk into some murkier waters. And it's going to be a delicate balance for him of trying to control the ball and push the ball. I think if you want to beat the 49ers, you're goning to need another splash play or three than you had against the Giants. That's easier said than done against San Francisco. This is a defense that I wouldn't say they react, they act. They swarm around the ball."

X factors: Jalen Nailor, Aaron Jones and Brian Flores

"I think an X factor could be Jalen Nailor, who has kind of emerged a little bit as a downfield threat for them," Benjamin said. "I think this is again gonna be a heavy game script centered around Aaron Jones, as it should be. Kevin O'Connell needs to find a way to get his new running back in space, as he did against the Giants. The legs are still there, the explosiveness is still there, and it takes a burden off of Sam Darnold.

"Without T.J. Hockenson I think you're also just going to have to be creative. Kyle Shanahan, on the other sideline, he's known for mixing his guys around, whether it's Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey — they don't play designated positions, necessarily, they're alwauys moving around. I think Kevin O'Connell might need to take a page out of that playbook.

"Obviously on the other side, Brian Flores, last year when he was playing Brock Purdy, he essentially just blitzed until it worked, until Brock Purdy threw the pick at the end. I think it's going to be similar. Those veteran cornerbacks, the veteran secondary, they've got a lot to handle."

The Vikings take on the 49ers at noon on Sunday. You can watch the game on WCCO, with pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.