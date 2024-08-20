Tua Tagovailoa criticizes Minnesota Vikings DC Brian Flores for coaching style with Miami Dolphins

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is facing criticism from his former quarterback, who said his new head coach's style is much more encouraging.

In an appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show," Tua Tagovailoa was asked about the difference between Flores, who coached the Miami Dolphins for the QB's first two seasons, and current head coach Mike McDaniel.

"If you woke up every morning and I told you you suck at what you did, that you don't belong doing what you do, that you shouldn't be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven't earned this right," Tagovailoa said. "And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, 'Dude, you are the best fit for this. You're accurate, you're the best whatever, you are this, you are that.' How would it make you feel listening to one or the other?"

Tagovailoa struggled in his first two seasons, throwing 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 21 starts. Under McDaniel, he's improved, with 54 touchdowns and 22 interceptions over 30 games in the past two seasons.

"I don't care who you are, you can be the president of the United States, you have a terrible person that's telling you things that you don't wanna hear or that you probably shouldn't be hearing, you're gonna start to believe that about yourself," Tagovailoa said.

Tagovailoa intimated other Dolphins players received similar treatment from Flores.

In Flores' three years as head coach, the Dolphins went 24-25. He was fired after the 2022 season and later filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins, three other teams and the NFL alleging racial discrimination. A judge ruled in 2023 the lawsuit against the league, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans could move forward, but Flores' allegations against the Dolphins must be dealt with in arbitration.

After his firing, Flores coached linebackers for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Vikings' staff in 2023.

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell responded to Tagovailoa's comments on Monday.

"I don't particularly have a comment on something that took place with another team or I don't like to comment on comments of other players on other teams, but I can just tell you I know the players [Flores] works with, he's got great relationships here, he really has," O'Connell said. "I know you guys have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing for him, and how much I enjoy working with him every day."

Flores is expected to talk to the media on Tuesday.