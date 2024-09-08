Vikings visit Giants in week 1: Sam Darnold, new-look defense launch prove-it season
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings start the 2024 season on the road against the New York Giants Sunday.
This Vikings season comes with more intrigue than most, with a new starting quarterback, a reloaded defense and — perhaps most frettingly — a rookie kicker.
QB Sam Darnold, a former third overall pick whose career hasn't lived up to his draft status, will now be under center for the Vikings. He'll be throwing to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and up-and-comer Jordan Addison, but he won't have the ever solid T.J. Hockenson at tight end for at least four games. New running back Aaron Jones, an expat from the rival Green Bay Packers, will be taking the majority of the team's handoffs.
On the defensive side of the ball, stalwart defensive end Danielle Hunter is now a Houston Texan. In a free agent swap, the Vikings signed former Texan Jonathan Greenard to replace him. The team also added Andrew Van Ginkel and rookie first-round pick Dallas Turner to the pass rushing rotation. On the back end, free agents Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin will be your starting corners, along with Byron Murphy Jr. in his second year in purple. The linebacking corps also features new talent, while the ageless Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum will start at safety.
Rookie kicker Will Reichard, a sixth-round pick, was excellent in the preseason, but he'll need to prove he can stay steady when the regular season lights come one if he hopes to break the Vikings' longtime kicking curse.
As for the Giants, QB Daniel Jones is still the main man on offense. Though he's been less than stellar throughout his five-year career, he famously carved up the Vikings in the 2022 playoffs. This offseason, he lost do-it-all running back Saquon Barkley but gained the top rookie receiver, Malik Nabers out of LSU.
The Giants' defense seems ferocious enough to make up for any offensive lacking. The defensive line features star tackle Dexter Lawrence and two imposing pass rushers in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Meanwhile, corner Deonte Banks is a rising threat on the back end.
Kickoff is at noon Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Follow all of the action below.
