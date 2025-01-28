MnDOT unveils Name a Snowplow contest finalists: Bob Chillin', Anthony Sledwards and more

Impasse in Minnesota House continues, and more headlines

Impasse in Minnesota House continues, and more headlines

Impasse in Minnesota House continues, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Tuesday released the 50 finalists for this year's Name a Snowplow contest.

More than 7,300 names were submitted and whittled down to the finalists, MnDOT said. The public will vote for the eight winning names.

Some of the finalists honor Minnesota sports, such as Anthony Sledwards, Rudy GoBrrr and SKOL Plow.

Other Minnesota icons also made the cut: Bob Chillin' will surely be a popular choice after last year's release of "A Complete Unknown," and the St. Louis Park native Coen brothers get a nod in the form of Snow Country for Cold Men. James J. Chill tips the cap to the well-known St. Paul magnate.

Musical puns were popular this year, with Chilly Eilish, Hot To Snow!, Meltin' John and Snowtorious B.I.G. among the finalists.

For the more erudite voters, consider Accumulus Removeus, De-Iceman Cometh or I Came, I Thaw, I Conquered.

You can see the full list of finalists and vote for your favorites on the MnDOT website until noon on Feb. 7.

This is the fifth year of MnDOT's contest, which allows the public to name a plow in each of the agency's eight districts across the state. Past winners include Plow Bunyan, Ctrl Salt Delete and Dolly Plowton.