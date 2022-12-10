Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 person dead in Maplewood hit-and-run

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a hit-and-run in Maplewood left a person dead on Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., police arrived at the scene on McKnight Road near Margaret Street to find two cars stopped and a pedestrian who had been struck in the road.

Officers provided medical care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe the car that hit the victim was at the scene. They say it likely has significant front-end damage, and are looking for any information about the car.

If you have any information, call 651-249-2608

WCCO Staff
First published on December 10, 2022 / 11:38 AM

