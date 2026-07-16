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Hazardous smoke, extreme heat cause cancellations across Minnesota | Live updates

By WCCO Staff,
Ubah Ali
Ubah Ali
Reporter
Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.
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Ubah Ali,
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
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Lisa Meadows,
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin,
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
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Stephen Swanson

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Events and other scheduled outdoor activities are being cancelled across Minnesota Thursday as hazardous wildfire smoke continues to pour down from the north amid an extreme heat warning.

Smoke from northern Minnesota and Canada drifted into the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, dropping air quality to a historically poor level for the region. Improvements are expected on Friday.    

WCCO

As of early Thursday afternoon, Minneapolis ranks second of all major global cities for worst air quality, according to IQAir.

Gov. Tim Walz extended a wildfire peacetime emergency order through early September on Wednesday as the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency escalated an air quality alert for much of Minnesota through through Friday at 11 a.m., but the agency says it may be extended.

Read the latest updates on closures below.

 

Sold-out Creed concert at Mystic Lake Amphitheater postponed

Thursday night's sold-out Creed show at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee has been postponed.

"Scott, Mark, Brian and Flip were incredibly excited to perform for the sold-out crowd but given the environmental conditions and the challenges they create for the band, crew, venue, staff and attendees, the decision has been made to move the performance," organizers said.

The concert will now take place Sept. 5. Tickets for Thursday's show will get attendees into the rescheduled one.

By Anthony Bettin
 

Target USA Cup games suspended Thursday

The Target USA Cup, the largest youth soccer tournament in the Western Hemisphere, is suspended Thursday in Minnesota due to hazardous air quality from northern wildfires.

The tournament, held at the National Sports Center in Blaine, brings over 1,000 teams and 16,000 players from around the world.

At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a notice went out saying all games are suspended to preserve the tournament's competitive integrity and the safety for all involved.

[Read more]  

By Frankie McLister
 

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair closed Friday

Organizers of the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair in Minneapolis say opening day Friday is now cancelled.

"The decision was made to protect the health and safety of the more than 200 participating artists, event staff, volunteers, vendors, and attendees," said a fair spokesperson. "The good news is that the forecast for the remainder of the weekend looks much more favorable, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to Minnehaha Falls for two incredible days celebrating art, music, food, and community."

[More info]    

By Stephen Swanson
 

Valleyfair closed Thursday

Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee is closed Thursday "due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke."

"Guests with tickets for today can visit another date this season," officials said.

[More info]  

By Stephen Swanson
 

Sherburne County Fair delays carnival start time

The Sherburne County Fair kicks off Thursday in Elk River, but organizers are pushing the opening of its carnival to 5 p.m. due to the smoke and heat.

"Unlimited ride wristbands will be good tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Today's daycare pass will work for tomorrow," organizers said.

[More info]

By Stephen Swanson
 

Ramsey County cancels multiple Thursday events

Ramsey County has canceled all park programs scheduled Thursday through Saturday.

The impacted events include Paddle Ready, Birding in the Park, Art in the Park and Drop-In Fishing.

The county has also closed Battle Creek Waterpark, and officials say lifeguards won't be on duty at Long Lake.

[More info]

By Stephen Swanson
 

Lowertown Sounds cancels music performances

Lowertown Sounds, which puts on free concerts in downtown St. Paul's Mears Park, has canceled Thursday night's event due to hazardous air quality and extreme heat.

The bands High on Stress and The Scarlett Goodbye were slated to perform.

"Take care of yourselves, and each other. We will see you next week," said event organizers.

[More info]

By Stephen Swanson
 

Air quality causes Minneapolis, St. Paul to close park pools, cancel outdoor activities

Hazardous air quality is causing closures and cancellations at parks and other public recreation spots in the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Thursday closed public pools and golf courses, as well as canceled all outdoor activities.

In St. Paul, Como Pool, Highland Park Aquatic Center and Lake Phalen Beach are closed. All outdoor sports are cancelled, while "planned youth outdoor activities and field trips" will move indoors. Como Zoo is open but will close at 3 p.m. for an event. Como Town is closed. Fitness in the Parks, Lunch on the Lawn and fire truck splash down events have also been nixed.

[Read more]

By Anthony Bettin

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