Hazardous smoke, extreme heat cause cancellations across Minnesota | Live updates
Events and other scheduled outdoor activities are being cancelled across Minnesota Thursday as hazardous wildfire smoke continues to pour down from the north amid an extreme heat warning.
Smoke from northern Minnesota and Canada drifted into the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, dropping air quality to a historically poor level for the region. Improvements are expected on Friday.
As of early Thursday afternoon, Minneapolis ranks second of all major global cities for worst air quality, according to IQAir.
Gov. Tim Walz extended a wildfire peacetime emergency order through early September on Wednesday as the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency escalated an air quality alert for much of Minnesota through through Friday at 11 a.m., but the agency says it may be extended.
Read the latest updates on closures below.
Sold-out Creed concert at Mystic Lake Amphitheater postponed
Thursday night's sold-out Creed show at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee has been postponed.
"Scott, Mark, Brian and Flip were incredibly excited to perform for the sold-out crowd but given the environmental conditions and the challenges they create for the band, crew, venue, staff and attendees, the decision has been made to move the performance," organizers said.
The concert will now take place Sept. 5. Tickets for Thursday's show will get attendees into the rescheduled one.
Target USA Cup games suspended Thursday
The Target USA Cup, the largest youth soccer tournament in the Western Hemisphere, is suspended Thursday in Minnesota due to hazardous air quality from northern wildfires.
The tournament, held at the National Sports Center in Blaine, brings over 1,000 teams and 16,000 players from around the world.
At 9:30 a.m. Thursday, a notice went out saying all games are suspended to preserve the tournament's competitive integrity and the safety for all involved.
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Minnehaha Falls Art Fair closed Friday
Organizers of the Minnehaha Falls Art Fair in Minneapolis say opening day Friday is now cancelled.
"The decision was made to protect the health and safety of the more than 200 participating artists, event staff, volunteers, vendors, and attendees," said a fair spokesperson. "The good news is that the forecast for the remainder of the weekend looks much more favorable, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to Minnehaha Falls for two incredible days celebrating art, music, food, and community."
Valleyfair closed Thursday
Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee is closed Thursday "due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke."
"Guests with tickets for today can visit another date this season," officials said.
Sherburne County Fair delays carnival start time
The Sherburne County Fair kicks off Thursday in Elk River, but organizers are pushing the opening of its carnival to 5 p.m. due to the smoke and heat.
"Unlimited ride wristbands will be good tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Today's daycare pass will work for tomorrow," organizers said.
Ramsey County cancels multiple Thursday events
Ramsey County has canceled all park programs scheduled Thursday through Saturday.
The impacted events include Paddle Ready, Birding in the Park, Art in the Park and Drop-In Fishing.
The county has also closed Battle Creek Waterpark, and officials say lifeguards won't be on duty at Long Lake.
Lowertown Sounds cancels music performances
Lowertown Sounds, which puts on free concerts in downtown St. Paul's Mears Park, has canceled Thursday night's event due to hazardous air quality and extreme heat.
The bands High on Stress and The Scarlett Goodbye were slated to perform.
"Take care of yourselves, and each other. We will see you next week," said event organizers.
Air quality causes Minneapolis, St. Paul to close park pools, cancel outdoor activities
Hazardous air quality is causing closures and cancellations at parks and other public recreation spots in the Twin Cities.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Thursday closed public pools and golf courses, as well as canceled all outdoor activities.
In St. Paul, Como Pool, Highland Park Aquatic Center and Lake Phalen Beach are closed. All outdoor sports are cancelled, while "planned youth outdoor activities and field trips" will move indoors. Como Zoo is open but will close at 3 p.m. for an event. Como Town is closed. Fitness in the Parks, Lunch on the Lawn and fire truck splash down events have also been nixed.