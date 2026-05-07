Minnesota forecasters see "active summer for air quality alerts"

State air quality experts expect about two weeks of wildfire smoke impacts in Minnesota this summer, and several days of unhealthy ozone levels.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency released its 2026 summer air quality forecast on Thursday, predicting "an active summer for air quality alerts."

A strong El Niño southern oscillation cycle portends warmer and drier conditions, the agency said, elevating wildfire risk. Drought and below-average rainfall should mean more sunny days, which could lead to more ozone formation.

The agency forecasts between 12 and 16 days of wildfire smoke impact and four to six days where ozone levels could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Conditions will be similar to what the state experienced in 2024, according to the forecast.

"We want to give people the information they need to make smart choices — whether it's rescheduling a run, protecting a child with asthma, or delaying the backyard chores," MPCA meteorologist Matt Taraldsen said. "This summer, conditions are lining up for several air quality alert days, so staying 'air-aware' is more important than ever."

The Twin Cities suburbs and southeastern parts of the state near Rochester are most at risk, the agency said.

While wildfire smoke and high ozone days can be hazardous to all, children, older adults, pregnant people and those with heart or lung conditions should be especially cautious.

Last week, the American Lung Association released its annual State of the Air report, showing the Twin Cities metro ranks 39th-worst in the U.S. for short-term particle pollution and 57th-worst for ozone pollution.