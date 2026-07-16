Air quality causes Minneapolis, St. Paul to close park pools, cancel outdoor activities

Hazardous air quality is causing closures and cancellations at parks and other public recreation spots in the Twin Cities.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board on Thursday closed public pools and golf courses, as well as canceled all outdoor activities.

The board said the closures and cancellations include "outdoor pools, wading pools, nature camps, recreation programs, athletic activities, golf courses, events and other scheduled outdoor programming." Parks, trails and beaches will stay open, though beaches will have no lifeguards.

"Visitors are encouraged to use precaution and limit time outdoors and follow public health guidance, especially people who may be more sensitive to poor air quality," the board said.

In St. Paul, Como Pool, Highland Park Aquatic Center and Lake Phalen Beach are closed. All outdoor sports are cancelled, while "planned youth outdoor activities and field trips" will move indoors. Como Zoo is open but will close at 3 p.m. for an event. Como Town is closed. Fitness in the Parks, Lunch on the Lawn and fire truck splash down events have also been nixed.

As of Thursday morning, Minneapolis' air quality was nearly the worst among the world's major cities.

Smoke from wildfires in northern Minnesota and Canada drifted into the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, dropping air quality to a historically poor level for the region. Improvements are expected on Friday.

The metro is also dealing with an extreme heat warning.