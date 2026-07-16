Hazardous air quality, heat remain banes for Twin Cities on Thursday

Dangerous heat and hazardous air quality remain the primary concerns in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect through Friday due to the twin threats. An air quality alert remains in place for nearly the entire state, and the metro is under an extreme heat warning.

Smoke from fires up north and in Canada pushed into the Twin Cities Wednesday evening, dropping the air quality to the most severe level of the index. The Arrowhead and parts of central Minnesota are likewise in the hazardous category. Out west, conditions are slightly better but still unhealthy.

WCCO

High temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 80s or lower 90s. There's a small chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the evening.

The heat will ramp back up on Friday, with highs hitting the low to mid-90s and heat index values approaching 100. The smoke will gradually shift north, slightly improving air quality in the Twin Cities but still leaving it at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups.

Our next best chance for rain arrives with a passing cold front Sunday night. Next week looks cooler overall.