Your complete guide to Day 7 at the Minnesota State Fair

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

At Minnesota State Fair, 900 pounds of butter sculpted in homage to Princess Kay finalists

At Minnesota State Fair, 900 pounds of butter sculpted in homage to Princess Kay finalists

Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 5 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 4 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 4 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 6 at the Minnesota State Fair

More from CBS News

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On