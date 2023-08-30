Your complete guide to Day 7 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 7 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Wednesday is Day 7 at the Minnesota State Fair!
It's Kids Day, with a discounted admission price of $13 for kids ages 5-12. It's also Theater Day, and you can catch a performance of "Madagascar" at Dan Patch Park. Kids can read to animals at Pet Pavilions; see a rooster crowing contest at the Poultry Barn; catch a costume contest involving alpacas, llamas and 4-H'ers at Warner Coliseum; and marvel at fantastic floral displays at the Ag Building.
Click here to see the entire daily guide from the state fair for Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Music At The Fair
Yung Gravy will be performing at the Grandstand, with special guest bbno$. Tickets are $29-$64. The show starts at 7 p.m.