Rooster Crowing Contest draws huge Minnesota State Fair crowd

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – It was another packed barn for the best in show Wednesday at the Minnesota State Fair Rooster Crowing Contest.

Jennifer Buckley is back to see if her rooster, Buster, can win again.

"I am Buster's handler, and he and I met last year via Nancy, his owner, and he is the reigning champ," Buckley said.

And she's doing whatever it takes to hold Buster's title.

"Buster and I are color-coordinated. He and I are white and red today," she said.

The crowd was on the edge of their seats to see who would crow first.

For 30 minutes, volunteers counted every crow. It's a lot of pressure to squawk in the spotlight, so these volunteers help with encouragement.

Buster proved he has been training on the off season. But ultimately, it was El Jefe who crowed his way to the crown. Kate and David Guillen shared the win with El Jefe.

"He looked like the winner, but I'm like man, he really came through," David Guillen said.

With this win, a new tradition was formed for this couple.

"This was too much fun to not do again," he said.

Jennifer and Buster may have dropped their title, but it's not over yet.

"It was a little nerve wracking at first, but he pulled through. He is in third place," Buckley said.

Nineteen crows qualified Buster for the finals. The top six move on to compete in the finals Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Poultry Barn. If you're out at the fair, go check it out and see if El Jefe holds his standing.

"He's in good position for still a win! We're staying hopeful," Buckley said.