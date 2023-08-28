It's not all about new foods: WCCO'ers share their perennial favorite State Fair foods

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Year in and year out, Minnesotans go out of their way to sample the new foods available at the Minnesota State Fair.

With more than three dozen separate items this year, that effort likely requires a checklist. (Of course, if you want to just skip to the best of the best, WCCO's digital team has a few suggestions for which foods you should try ... and which you can probably skip.)

But new foods alone are an unknown commodity. No, what really gets people back at the fair year after year after year are the foods that we grew up with, the ones that we indulge in once per year, the ones that draw lines around the block rain or shine.

We're talking your cheese curds, your mini donuts, your fresh-roasted corn. These are the staples, the stalwarts, the perennials. And Team WCCO is happy to share our personal favorites with you now.

(Judging by our team's responses, pickles are not just this year's hot go-to, but rather the all-time State Fair food staple!)

Frank Vascellaro (anchor): The Gizmo, Carl's Gizmo

The State Fair is like sandwich nirvana and I take full advantage of it. The Gizmo is yearly treat; ground beef and sausage, some special sauce and cheese all wrapped up in a warm bun. Tino's makes pizza-on-a-stick. It's like a sandwich I can carry with one hand. Brilliant! Also, if you get meatballs at Mancini's with garlic toast, you can build your own sandwich.

For you non-sandwich people, get the garlic fries at the Ballpark Café. You friends will love being around you.

Anthony Bettin (digital producer): Bang Bang Chicken Tenders, LuLu's Public House

One of the only items I return to year after year, as I usually focus my efforts on trying the new items. These deliciously crispy tenders with an addictively spicy dipping sauce are too tempting to pass up.

Erin Hassanzadeh (anchor/reporter): Giant Egg Roll, Que Viet



Our family makes regular visits to Que Viet during the rest of the year but there's something about their giant signature eggrolls on a stick that just hit the spot out at the fair. Don't forget dunking sauce. Pair with a Vietnamese iced coffee for a little sugar rush to pair sweet and savory together.

John Daenzer (director of digital and streaming media): Raspberry Malt, Dairy Building

My family and I always stop by the Dairy Building each year just before we head out the gates for the evening. And every time, I think, "I'll try something new this year." And every year I cannot resist my all-time favorite: The raspberry malt. It's delicious and decadent… and I must have it. Every year.

Jonah Kaplan (investigative reporter): French Fries, Fresh French Fries

It's all about the simple pleasures in life, and a bucket of sizzling hot fries goes with anything.

Chris Shaffer (chief meteorologist): Deep-Fried Pickles, The Perfect Pickle



"My food-fest usually begins with the deep-fried pickles. The regular … the spicy … I am addicted to both. You must stay hydrated at the fair, so I make several pit stops at the lemonade stand a stone's throw from our WCCO booth. And for entertainment, I love the Haunted House. I'm tight with Freddy, Michael and Jason if you'd like to meet them."

Eram Cowlas (executive producer, community impact): Veggie Pakora, MomaDosa

I'm most excited that I can get my deep-fried food fix with veggie pakoras, paired with a mango lassi. Midtown Global Market's MomaDosa is new at the fair, but they've been one of my favorite restaurants in town for years.

Eric Henderson (web content manager): Wild Rice Cheeseburger, Wild Rice Specialties

Year in, and year out, I kick off my day with a stop at the Food Building to get a shot of protein in the form of the indomitable and extremely local Wild Rice Cheeseburger. It's juicy, delicious, and makes you feel like you're doing your duty as a Minnesotan. Plus it keeps you feeling satiated for hours, which curbs the natural impulse to stagger from one fried gut-bomb to another.

Which isn't to say that I don't still immediately make a beeline over to the Mouth Trap for a tray of those pesky-delicious cheese curds!

Mike Augustyniak (director of meteorology): Apple Pie, MinneApple Pie



I will never refuse the Deep Fried Apple Pie from my friends at MinneApple Pie.

Ren Clayton (sports anchor/reporter): Walleye-on-a-Stick, Walleye-on-a-Stick

It's the Minnesota State Fair after all. What's more Minnesotan than chowing down on our state fish? Pretty sure I have memories of eating this as a toddler, packed into a double stroller with my sister. Delicious nostalgia: That's the Fair!

Mitchell Krisnik (creative producer): Fire-Roasted Corn, Corn Roast



Much like the people of Minnesota, what makes this corn special is the conditions that forge it. Rarely are the cobs cleanly shucked. Tiny, charred silk ribbons dance down each ear. Granted, boiling sweet corn provides a perfectly satisfactory experience. However, hitting each cob with a red-hot blaze brings the very best out of each bite. Similarly, Minnesotans are at their strongest when they do not shy away from the fires that burn in their lives. It is that very adversity that tempers and strengthens us. Rarely is this process perfectly clean, but the results are worth it.

I like putting extra pepper on it, too.

Marissa Mazzetta (producer): Funnel Cake, Food Building

Some people call it basic, but I call it classic! I love sweets and you can't go wrong with cinnamon sugar on anything. Plus they're everywhere at the fair so you never have to look too far to get one!

Guy Still (assignment manager): Turkey Sandwich, Turkey-To-Go

Three simple words (or one simple hyphenate): Turkey-To-Go!

Bailey Rieger-Borer (digital producer): Deep-Fried Pickle, The Perfect Pickle

I will forever be a fried pickle chip lover! I don't care which booth it's from, a crisp freshly deep-fried pickle with a variety of dipping sauces makes for a great time at the fair and a treat to share with the group. It's truly criminal to pass up a bucket of pickles when you're at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Derek James (anchor/reporter): French Fries, Fresh French Fries



I've eaten many french fries and tots in my 43 years on this planet, but these fries are undefeated. The taste and crunchy texture are so good, I lack basic self-control and pop the piping hot fries immediately into my mouth. Perfect by themselves or with a little ketchup or vinegar. Get the bucket!

John Lauritsen (reporter): Blueberry Mini Donuts, Mini Donuts & Cheese Curds

My favorite? The Blueberry Mini Donuts!

Lisa Meadows (meteorologist): Pickle Fries, Mike's Hamburgers

New this year at Mike's, the pickle fries are deep-fried pickle slices with zesty ranch sauce. Being a fan of many fried pickles at the fair, but not regular pickles in general; these are just the right combination of pickle and breading topped off with an excellent dip. I am a big fan of a little more zest to my dip instead of just regular ranch, so these hit the spot.

Tracy Perlman (executive producer): Shave Ice, MinneSnowii Shave Ice



On a hot fair afternoon, there's nothing better than a delicious MinneSnowii shave ice. The stand is right behind WCCO-TV across from the Giant Slide. There's 20+ flavors to transport you to a tropical island, or give you a refreshing taste of our Minnesota winters. If you like a sweet and spicy combo, you'll dig the mangonada! Plus, these icy treats are perfect for social media posts to make all your out-of-state friends jealous!

Marielle Mohs (reporter): Cheese-on-a-Stick, Crutchees

It looks just like a corn dog, but when you bite into it it's just warm melted cheddar cheese (or you can opt for Pepperjack, which is also good). I'm a cheese lover, and this is my fix. Don't get me wrong … Mouth Trap cheese curds also satisfy my cheese addiction, but the Cheese-on-a-Stick tastes like liquid gold when you bite into it. It's easy to eat, and it doesn't leave behind greasy fingers. Plus, they sell ice-cold lemonade at the same stand, which is the perfect compliment.

Cole Premo (digital producer): Deep-Fried Pickle, The Perfect Pickle

Yes, this may be a favorite for many since it burst into the scene at the fairgrounds. But that's just a testament to just how good these deep fried pickles really are! The savory goodies are perfectly crunchy from the outside breading – and the inside sliced dill pickle. It pairs very well with the ranch dip. And if you want to get really fancy, check out the gourmet pickle with cream cheese in the middle. It's one of my must-stops at the fair. Runner up: Pronto pups. These are a tried-and-true classic.