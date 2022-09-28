Live Updates: Hurricane Ian grows into "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it nears Florida landfall

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian grows into "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it nears Florida landfallget the free app
Hurricane Ian's "extremely dangerous" eyewall was moving onshore in southwest Florida late Wednesday morning, just hours after it grew into a Category 4 storm. It was packing sustained winds of 155 mph — making it just shy of a Category 5 hurricane, which is the most powerful storm possible.
Ian is forecast to make landfall Wednesday afternoon before moving over central Florida late Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
"Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon," the National Hurricane said in its 11 a.m. advisory.
About 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders as the hurricane started lashing the Florida peninsula with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds in the early hours of Wednesday. Strengthening of the storm overnight was "really, really significant," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference. And emergency management directors in southwest Florida were preparing for – and expecting – a Category 5 hurricane, said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
"This is gonna be a nasty, nasty day – two days," DeSantis said.
Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg were among the cities bracing for the worst of the storm, but the latest forecasts suggested Ian would make landfall slightly further south, with the Ft. Myers region at risk of a possible direct hit. Given the size and strength of the hurricane and the storm surge it's expected to drive into coastal areas, officials were clear that much of Florida remained at risk.
Life-threatening impacts are expected and power outages are occurring.
Ian tore across western Cuba on Tuesday with sustained winds up to 125 mph. Damage from the storm knocked Cuba's power grid offline, leaving the entire country in the dark Wednesday morning.
"I wish this wasn't a forecast I had to deliver," National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said Wednesday as federal officials gave a dire update on Hurricane Ian.
"This is going to be a storm that we talk about for many years to come," he said, adding that the majority of the state will be in Ian's "crosshairs," including inland areas.
Ian's winds are as strong as 155 mph and extend 35 miles beyond the eye of the storm.
"It's not just right there in the center. It's a bigger impact from all this," Graham said.
Ian will take 24 hours or so to move across the state after the eye of the storm reaches land, Graham said, setting up a dangerous situation for millions. Powerful winds and rain, on top of slow movement, could contribute to some places seeing up to 18 feet of storm surge and up to 2 feet of rain alone.
Even Florida's east coast is expected to see some storm surge and strong winds, he said, and tornadoes will continue to be a threat, mostly in the front right quadrant of the storm.
Gail McGovern, CEO of American Red Cross, said nearly 500 Red Cross responders are ready and shelter supplies are prepared for 60,000 people. By the end of the weekend, she anticipates more than 2,500 Red Cross responders will be deployed.
"To everyone in the path of the storm: Please, please, please follow the evacuation instructions from your elected officials and your local officials," McGovern said. "We know that for many of you, recovery from Hurricane Ian will likely be a very long road, and your American Red Cross will be there."
FEMA has staged 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million liters of water ahead of landfall. 300 ambulances - the same used to help the state during the COVID-19 pandemic - are ready to assist.
Images show receding waters in Tampa, Venice
Images posted on social media show receding waters along Florida's southwest coast as the eye of Hurricane Ian barrels toward the state.
Tampa police posted images showing what they called "a clear sign" that Ian is moving closer.
St. Petersburg also posted pictures on Twitter showing Ian drawing water from the Tampa Bay.
Similar images were coming out of the City of Venice, south of Tampa. The National Weather Service noted that the water will come back.
"These are the last hours to prepare or escape"
Forecasters warned Wednesday morning that time was quickly running out for people to prepare for Ian, which was already lashing Florida's southwest coast with strong winds and rain.
"These are the last hours to prepare or escape before conditions worsen and #Ian arrives in south and central Florida," the National Weather Service tweeted Wednesday morning.
Catastrophic wind, storm-surge, rainfall and flooding are all forecast as the storm hits, it said.
"Tropical-Storm-Force winds already beginning to affect coast," the hurricane center tweeted. "Conditions will rapidly deteriorate & catastrophic wind damage is expected."
The director of the National Weather Service called it "heart-wrenching" to see a "devastating" hurricane like Ian bear down on Florida.
Key West airport is closed
The international airport in Key West, Florida, is now closed until further notice. Hurricane Ian has disrupted air travel across the state, with Tampa and Orlando airports also suspending flights.
Orlando International will halt commercial operations at 10:30 a.m. All operations were suspended at Tampa's airport on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Eastern.
Skyway Bridge is closed in both directions
The Skyway Bridge, which crosses Tampa Bay to connect St. Petersburg to Terra Ceia, is now entirely closed in both directions, according to officials.
The closure was planned as Hurricane Ian nears. Authorities warned drivers in the Tampa area to look out for downed power lines and cautioned against driving through standing water.
Ian knocks out power for more than 100,000 in Florida
Even before the eye of Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, the powerful near-Category 5 storm disrupted power for thousands in Florida, according to data collected by PowerOutage.us.
As of 8:30 a.m. ET, more than 104,000 customers in the state were without power. Most of the outages were reported in Collier County, with about 10% of its residents having their power disrupted.
Charlotte County, where Florida officials are anticipating Ian will make landfall later today, also experienced outages, as did Lee, DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee counties. Most of those without power are supplied by Florida Power & Light.
Ian could make landfall as Category 5, officials say
Hurricane Ian could make landfall on Florida's southwest coast as a Category 5 storm — the strongest storm on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, officials said at a press conference Wednesday morning.
Strengthening of the storm overnight was "really, really significant," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Emergency management directors in southwest Florida are preparing for — and expecting — a Category 5 hurricane, said Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
"This is gonna be a nasty, nasty day — two days," said DeSantis.
Landfall is expected in Charlotte County and life-threatening impacts are expected. Power outages will occur, according to Guthrie, an over 30,000 linemen are "staged" from north-central Florida to Miami.
The storm is expected to leave the Florida peninsula no sooner than Thursday.
This is where forecasters expect the highest storm surges
Coastal areas around Ft. Myers, Florida were warned by the National Hurricane Center on Wednesday morning to brace for a storm surge from Hurricane Ian that could see water levels rise 12 to 16 feet above normal levels, if the peak surge coincides with high tide.
The next high tide in the region was expected at about 7 p.m. local time.
The area under the highest storm surge warning stretched from Englewood to Bonita Beach, which are roughly equidistant from Ft. Myers to the north and south, respectively.
Other areas expected to see the highest storm surges, per the NHC's 7 a.m. Eastern update, include:
- Middle of Longboat Key to Englewood... 6-10 ft
- Bonita Beach to Chokoloskee...7-11 ft
- Anclote River to Middle of Longboat Key, including Tampa Bay...4-6 ft
- Chokoloskee to East Cape Sable...4-7 ft
Here are the National Hurricane Center's latest severe weather warnings for Florida
National Hurricane Center summary of warnings in effect for Florida as of 7 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
- Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay
- Dry Tortugas
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
- Suwannee River southward to Flamingo
- Tampa Bay
- Lower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key West
- Dry Tortugas
- Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River
- St. Johns River
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
- Indian Pass to the Anclote River
- All of the Florida Keys
- Flamingo to South Santee River
- Flamingo to Chokoloskee
- Lake Okeechobee
- Florida Bay
- Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands
Ian snarls air travel as many Florida airports halt operations
At least 1,902 U.S. flights were cancelled on Wednesday, according to FlightAware, with Hurricane Ian causing much of disruption.
Operations were on hold or set to be put on hold at a number of Florida's airports.
Orlando International Airport said it was not closing, but it was ceasing all commercial operations
from 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday. Tampa International, Ft. Myers and Sarasota Bradenton International airports all suspended all operations on Tuesday evening, and St. Pete-Clearwater airport took the same measure even earlier in the day.
Melbourne Orlando International Airport was to close from 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, and while Miami, Jacksonville and Daytona Beach's airports remained functional, some airlines operating out of the facilities were canceling flights and urging travelers to check directly with their airlines before setting off.
Sustained windspeed increases to 155 mph
The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Hunter aircraft had found the maximum sustained winds from Hurricane Ian had increased to near 155 mph early Wednesday morning. The storm remained a Category 4 hurricane, but it was very near the 157 mph threshold to be classified as a Category 5 – the most destructive type of storm.
The storm was located only about 65 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida.
Conditions "rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast"
The National Hurricane Center warned that conditions were "rapidly deteriorating along the southwest Florida coast" as Hurricane Ian barreled toward the state early Wednesday morning.
The Category 4 storm was centered only 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida, steadily plodding to the north-northeast at about 10 mph.
Much of south Florida put under tornado watch
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of south Florida early Wednesday morning as Hurricane Ian bore down on the state's southwest coast as a dangerous Category 4 storm.
The watch was to remain in place until at least 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian intensifies into "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm
The National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday that Hurricane Ian had strengthened into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm as it approached Florida's southwest coast. U.S. Air Force hurricane hunter planes had registered sustained winds of 140 mph.
Ian was "expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding in the florida peninsula," the center warned in a 5 a.m. Eastern advisory.
The storm was still tracking to the north-northeast at about 10 mph, and as of 5 a.m. its center was located only about 75 miles west-southwest of Naples, Florida.
Tropical-storm-force winds start lashing mainland Florida's coasts
Hurricane Ian started lashing Florida's southern coasts — on both sides of the peninsula — with tropical-storm-force winds early Wednesday morning. The National Hurricane Center said in a 3 a.m. Eastern update that a weather station near Biscayne Bay, on the southeast coast, had registered gusts over 60 mph, while another station near Sanibel Island in the west clocked wind speeds near 50 mph.
The Category 3 hurricane was still packing sustained winds of 120 mph as it churned north-northeast toward Florida's southern west coast, with the eye located about 90 miles southwest of the city of Naples at 3 a.m.
"Rapid intensification" seen with Ian is a rising trend
As Hurricane Ian roared towards Florida, it experienced a phenomenon known as rapid intensification — getting very strong, very fast. Scientists say the process of hurricanes rapidly intensifying is becoming more frequent, and is connected to the impact of human-caused climate change.
Rapid intensification is defined by meteorologists as increase in the maximum sustained winds of a tropical cyclone of at least 30 knots (about 35 mph) in a 24 hour period, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Click here to learn more about rapid intensification, how it's been a factor with Hurricane Ian, and the role climate change plays in the increase of the phenomenon.