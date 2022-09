Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, made landfall just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in Cayo Costa, Florida. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero with the latest from Tampa. Then CBS News meteorologist David Parkinson has the latest on where the storm is headed next.