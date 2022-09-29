Live Updates: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida as powerful Category 4 storm
Southwestern Florida reporting widespread power outages and flooding as Ian arrives.
"Part of it was, I had to work," one man said of why he didn't evacuate.
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall, chain shutters 21 restaurants in evacuation zones and low-lying areas across the state.
As Hurricane Ian hits Florida's west coast, FEMA warned it is expected to cause "life-threatening storm surge and widespread flooding."
The International Space Station shared "spectacular but frightening shots" of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida.
Several counties in southwest Florida appear to have power knocked out for nearly every resident.
The satellite is positioned about 22,300 miles above Earth.
Images show the body of water looked like it had been drained and dried out.
Four people on the boat were able to swim to shore, officials said.
Carnival and Disney offer refunds and credits after pulling the plug on sailings planned from now-shuttered ports.
If you're a pet owner, you'll want to make sure you're creating a separate safety checklist solely for your pet.
In the event of extreme weather, it's vital to always be prepared.
This is the first major hurricane to land in the southwestern Florida area in decades.
A Category 5 hurricane has winds of 157 mph or higher. These are the only four hurricanes in the history of the U.S. that have made landfall at that level.
About 2.5 million people were under mandatory evacuation orders.
The storm has already battered Cuba with high winds and life-threatening storm surge, knocking out power to the island.
Hurricane Ian packed two days' worth of rapid intensification into less than 36 hours, and it isn't done yet.
Ian made landfall in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where officials set up 55 shelters, evacuated 50,000 people, and took steps to protect crops in the nation's main tobacco-growing region.
In addition to Disney parks, SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and other popular Florida attractions are closing for the storm.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor predicts the area could lose power and see a 10- to 15-foot tidal surge.
Residents in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Pasco counties are eligible for the discounted rides, Gov. DeSantis said.
Tampa airport CEO expects financial toll of closing to be "in the millions" as BP and Chevron halt oil production.
The powerful storm hit western Cuba early Tuesday, and is expected to strengthen even more before dealing a blow to Florida's west coast.
One Florida woman went hunting for water but left stores empty-handed as shoppers stock up on hurricane essentials.
The first Artemis program moonshot likely will be delayed to November.
Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, his manager said.
Early data, based on people who were eligible for the shots, found the unvaccinated are 14 times more likely to catch monkeypox.
More than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico and knocked out power lines, hundreds of thousands on the island were still experiencing blackouts.
Logan Barnhart pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.
A restitution order that was still being finalized is meant to cover the cost of treatment for herpes and psychotherapy.
The award-winning CBS News correspondent was one of the longest-serving White House broadcast journalists in history.
Yet tight labor markets in Republican-leaning states may be contributing to higher inflation there, a new report found.
In some metro areas around the country, the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment has fallen more than 20%.
Bank hit customers with surprise overdraft fees even after employees warned it was illegal, regulators said.
The U.S. allocated billions to rebuild the grid, but the island has seen less than 20% of the money.
The U.S. will provide funding for about 18 more advanced rocket systems and other weapons to counter drones that Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says curbing inflation will cause pain. Critics say putting millions out of work is unnecessary.
In some metro areas around the country, the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment has fallen more than 20%.
The outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus cases is already linked to at least 23 deaths, and one expert tells CBS News he sees it "getting worse before it gets better."
Late-stage study finds treatment may slow progression of fatal disease that afflicts more than 6 million Americans.
Rainbow-colored pills are "being marketed and aimed at young people," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said.
After a car wreck, Peggy Dula was charged far more than her two siblings who were transported to the same hospital.
A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark's total annual greenhouse gas emissions.
The SS Mesaba was torpedoed by a German submarine during WWI.
The U.S. will provide funding for about 18 more advanced rocket systems and other weapons to counter drones that Russia has been using against Ukrainian troops.
Seismologists say explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered Tuesday on the two underwater pipelines running from Russia to Germany.
The inaugural award ceremony will be held Thursday at the New York Public Library.
Is George Clooney the most good-looking person in the world? Brad Pitt seems to think so. “Well, he’s right about that,” Clooney jokes with "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King.
"It's crystal, it's like playing out of a wine glass," the singer told the crowd.
The former "CBS Evening News" and "Today" anchor finished her final round of radiation treatments this week.
NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid in hopes of altering the space rock's trajectory. Scientists hope to be able to use a similar strategy to protect Earth from future incoming asteroids. CBS News' John Dickerson speaks with Derrick Pitts, chief astronomer at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute, about the historic implications of this unprecedented test.
NASA crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid in a test that could one day be used to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth. Mark Strassmann has more.
ZDNet Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner explains best practices for setup and success of smart home security systems.
"Prime Early Access" sale will be the first time the retailer holds a major sales promotion twice in a year.
Tech giant is shifting some manufacturing from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's aircraft play an important role in hurricane forecasting. Captain Jason Mansour, who pilots a Gulfstream-IV Hurricane Hunter for NOAA, joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss what it's like to fly into a storm.
The findings may help scientists learn how our aquatic ancestors got their bite.
Here's what we've learned from the images captured by Webb and other projects so far — and it's a lot.
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale rates hurricanes on a scale from 1 to 5.
"Two in one area is almost unheard of," one expert on South Africa's great white shark population tells CBS News.
Jurors in Florida are tasked with deciding whether Nikolas Cruz will receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole after he killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. In a separate trial, a jury will decide how much Alex Jones must pay Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent after Jones called the mass shooting a hoax. David Weinstein, a partner at Jones Walker, joins CBS News to weigh in on the trials.
Police have identified the 14-year-old boy who was killed as he walked off the football field as Nicholas Elizade.
The appeals court ruled that as an employee of the federal government, the president is protected from certain lawsuits.
Savannah Graziano, 15, was wearing tactical gear as she ran toward sheriff's deputies during the firefight, the sheriff said.
NASA scientists are gearing up for the world's first mission testing planetary defense — and they want you to watch.
The first Artemis program moonshot likely will be delayed to November.
The 14,000-mph impact is designed to test whether a future threatening asteroid can be nudged off course.
The DART spacecraft is set to purposely crash into an asteroid — a test for a potential real threat far in the future.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's aircraft play an important role in hurricane forecasting. Captain Jason Mansour, who pilots a Gulfstream-IV Hurricane Hunter for NOAA, joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss what it's like to fly into a storm.
The greater Tampa Bay area appears to have been spared the worst of Hurricane Ian. But the Category 4 storm's winds and rains are wreaking havoc on the power grid. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor joined CBS News' Joh Dickerson to discuss the latest.
Former CBS News White House correspondent Bill Plante has died at 84. He spent half a century at CBS News, covering the Vietnam War, the civil rights movement and the White House. Norah O'Donnell shares more on his life and career.
Former "CBS Evening News" anchor Katie Couric revealed she's battling breast cancer. Couric says she was diagnosed in June after putting off a mammogram. She's encouraging all women to get their annual mammograms.
Police in Philadelphia released video of the gunmen wanted in a shooting outside a high school on Tuesday that killed a 14-year-old football player and wounded four others.