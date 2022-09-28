Hurricane Ian knocks out power to more than half a million Floridians within its first hours

Hurricane Ian is so powerful that its winds were just a few miles per hour shy of becoming a Category 5 storm as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. And it didn't take long for it to unleash its wrath on Florida's power grids.

Ian's eye began moving onshore at Sanibel and Captiva islands by midday on Wednesday. Before 2:30 p.m. ET, more than 660,000 people had their power knocked out, according to tracking on poweroutage.us. Southwest Florida has so far bore the brunt of the impact, with Lee County — home to Fort Myers — reporting more than 226,000 outages, affecting nearly 50% of its tracked customers.

Neighboring Collier County had more than 99,000 outages reported at the same time.

Reports of outages continue to extend north along the Gulf Coast, with major disruptions going as far north as Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. Some areas along Florida's east coast are also seeing outages, with more than 29,000 reported in Miami-Dade.

The outages continue to extend north along the Gulf Coast, with major disruptions going as far north as Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, and smaller disruptions in Hernando, Citrus and Pasco counties, about an hour north of Tampa. Areas along Florida's east coast are also seeing outages, with more than 29,000 reported in Miami-Dade.

Florida officials have been warning for days of the potential power issues. Ian has been relentless on its track, knocking out power to all of Cuba when it raked the island on Tuesday, although some areas have since been restored.

The National Weather Service warned prior to landfall that Hurricane Ian would cause "catastrophic" wind damage in Florida's southwest. The service's director, Ken Graham, said during a press briefing on Wednesday that the storm will take 24 hours to complete its journey across the state after the eye made landfall.

"This is going to be a storm that we talk about for many years to come," he said.

Florida Power & Light, the main provider of the homes reporting outages, tweeted on Wednesday that the company is expecting "widespread, extend" outages. Of its more than 5.7 million tracked customers through PowerOutage.us, more than 400,000 have reportedly lost power.

We urge you to not let your guard down, regardless of where you live. We are expecting widespread, extended outages from Hurricane Ian across much of our service area. Please be prepared and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/rpDP4CdhmA — Florida Power & Light (@insideFPL) September 28, 2022

Kevin Guthrie, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said Wednesday that there are more than 30,000 linemen "staged and ready" to help restore power when it is safe to do so. Governor Ron DeSantis said later in the day that number has increased to 42,000.