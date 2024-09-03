Save 50% on a 2-in-1 iRobot Roomba robot vacuum and mop for fall cleanup

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've had your eye on a new robot vacuum or robot mop, but have been putting off the purchase because of the high price tag, then the CBS Essentials expert shoppers have found the solution for you. Amazon just slashed the price of a top-rated 2-in-1 smart cleaner from iRobot ahead of its Prime Big Deal Days coming this October.

Simplify your pre-fall cleanup by letting the on-sale iRobot Roomba Combo j5 do the work. This smart device can mop the floors, vacuum the carpets and even tackle large amounts of pet hair. The best part is it's 50% off right now.

Keep reading to check out the best 2-in-1 iRobot Roomba deal. But hurry -- this limited-time deal may not last long.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5 robot vacuum: $299 (50% off)

This 2-in-1 robot packs all of the power of an iRobot Roomba vacuum and the iRobot Braava robot mop into one singular device. It can vacuum up your carpets with a thorough four-stage cleaning system and iRobot's special Dirt Detect Technology, then simply swap out the bin for the mopping pad attachment and let it go to work on your hardwood and tile floors.

"This product is life-changing. We searched long and hard for a robot vacuum before choosing this one," said one Amazon reviewer. "We have a golden retriever -- he sheds a lot. This sucks up his hair with ease and goes back over extra hairy/dirty spots. [This] iRobot is the greatest purchase of our adult life. Hands down. With a new baby, a 6-year-old, and a dog, it makes life so much easier!"

What we like about the iRobot Roomba Combo j5:

It's a robot vacuum and mop, all in one

It features object avoidance to navigate around dog poop and other obstacles.

Users can set up smart maps for custom cleans or set certain areas as off-limits.

It's compatible with iRobot's self-emptying clean base.