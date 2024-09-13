The 5 best all-in-one robot vacuum and mop combos

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's a good reason why housekeeping is referred to as a chore -- nobody wants to do it. Well, if you need to vacuum your carpets and mop your hard flooring, these tasks get a lot faster and easier when you use one of the best robot vacuum and mop combos, from a brand like iRobot, Roborock, Samsung or Shark.

These robots quickly learn the layout of your home; can be set up to work on a schedule (or whenever a mess happens); and can be controlled using your smartphone. Some even respond to voice commands, so if you accidentally spill something in the kitchen, you can simply summon the robot to clean it up.

What is the best robot vacuum mop combo in 2024?

Our in-house team of cleaning experts has curated this roundup of the best home cleaning robots that can controlled with a smartphone. We selected models that are chock full of useful cleaning features, but that are easy to operate -- with options starting at as little as $349.

Here are our five top picks for the best robotic vacuum and mop combos now available.

Pro Tip: When choosing your ideal two-in-one robot for floor cleaning, first determine the amount of floor space that will need to be cleaned, whether you want a HEPA filtration feature and the added functionality offered by the robot's docking station.

Best robot vacuum mop combo: Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI

Sasmung

When it comes to home appliances, everything offered within Samsung's prestigious Bespoke line is top-of-the-line -- like this Jet Bot Combo AI robot vacuum and mop all-in-one.

One of the cleaning robot's most notable features: It uses artificial intelligence to recognize objects as it's moving around. It can differentiate a mess from an object. When it senses a stain or spill, it automatically adjusts settings for enhanced cleaning. The robot also uses AI to distinguish between floor types to provide optimal cleaning. You get up to 80 minutes of cleaning per battery charge.

The Bespoke Jot Bot Combo AI automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping mode as needed. Then, when it returns to its docking station to charge, the robot automatically empties its dirt bin and uses hot water and steam to clean its own mop pads. The mop pads are then dried, so they're clean and ready for their next mopping task.

This latest version of the Jet Bot Combo AI takes advantage of upgraded LiDAR to map out your home and then transforms the information into the 3D maps it uses for navigation. The SmartThings app allows you to create no-go zones, but the robot has built-in sensors that automatically keep it from falling down stairs or crashing into furniture. As a bonus, when you're not home, you can use the camera to check in on your pets remotely from the SmartThings app. Feature-for-feature, this is currently one of the most advanced robot vacuum and mop combos available.

Best budget robot vacuum and mop combo overall: iRobot Roomba Combo i5+

Amazon

Once you use the iRobot Home smartphone app to set up this vacuum and mop combo, it will go from room to room of your one-story home and vacuum dirt or mop hard flooring. The included docking station then recharges the robot's batteries and empties its dirt bin automatically.

The Roomba Combo i5+ uses iRobot's patented four-stage cleaning system. It takes advantage of dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that adjust to different floor types and that won't get bogged down by pet hair. We also like that the Combo i5+ cleans up after itself. It does this by emptying its vacuum bin into an enclosed bag that holds up to 60 days of debris.

This robot also uses iRobot's Dirt Detect technology, which allows the Roomba Combo i5+ to detect dirtier areas in your home. It then cleans them more thoroughly when the vacuum bin is installed. It's designed to efficiently clean both wet and dry floors by converting from an all-floor vacuum to a vacuum and mop, with the simple (manual) switch of a bin.

While you'll set up, monitor and schedule cleaning times using the iRobot Home mobile app, the Roomba Combo i5+ also accepts voice commands via Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or Google Assistant. Although you manually need to switch this robot between vacuum and mop mode, this is an affordable combination robot that can help you maintain a clean home. Based on more than 19,000 user reviews on Amazon, the Roomba Combo i5+ has earned a 4.0-star out of five rating.

Best value robot vacuum and mop combo: Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot

Shark

Regardless of which Shark product you choose, you can be confident that its overall quality is similar or even better than what you'd find in competing and similarly priced products. To prove this, look no further than the Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot (RV2610WA).

This robot uses HEPA filtration, is bagless and offers a 5.72 inch wide cleaning path. It's able to clean all flooring types and includes a side brush for cleaning in corners. You get up to 110 minutes of continuous cleaning per battery charge.

Once it's set up and you've set a schedule using the Shark mobile app, you can always summon the robot for a specific cleaning task using voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid pattern, so it takes multiple passes over dirt and debris. One notable feature is that the robot's CleanEdge Detect feature uses blasts of air and corner recognition to remove debris from edges and corners. At the same time, the HEPA filtration captures and traps 99.97 percent of dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns in size.

Safe for use on all sealed hard floors including wood, tile, and laminate when it comes to mopping, the Matrix Plus scrubs hard floors 100 times per minute for extra deep cleaning. The robot also uses 360-degree LiDAR to accurately map your home, so it can methodically clean while detecting and avoiding objects in its path. And thanks to its powerful suction, sonic mopping and Shark's self-cleaning brush roll, the robot picks up pet hair and eliminates stuck-on pet messes, too.

Best self-emptying robot vacuum mop combo: Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Amazon

By taking advantage of 10,000 Pa suction -- much more than what a standard upright vacuum offers (which is typically between 1,400 and 1,600 Pa) -- the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra does an excellent job vacuuming floors and carpets and serving as a powerful mop, too.

As it's mopping a floor at up to 185 rotations per minute, the robot also dries the areas where it's been. During this process, the robot uses its built-in dirt detection technology, so it will re-wash specific areas as needed until it senses your floor is spotless.

With water refilling, detergent dispensing, dock self-cleaning, fast charging and off-peak charging features, you get a worry-free cleaning experience that requires minimal maintenance. Of course, the robot also uses obstacle recognition and LiDAR navigation to safely maneuver around your home.

By taking advantage of its sensors and an RGB camera, the robot can identify various floor and room types and then make adjustments to its settings automatically. It's able to identify more than 73 objects -- such as shoes, pet waste, and floor mirrors -- and navigate around these obstacles as needed. Plus, the "Hello Rocky" feature allows users to initiate cleaning tasks and access additional capabilities using voice commands.

Smartest robot vacuum mop combo: iRobot Roomba Combo 10 Max + AutoWash Dock

iRobot

Right now, the Roomba Combo 10 Max Robot + Autowash Dock is iRobot's most feature-packed and versatile two-in-one cleaning robot. Not only does this robot expertly navigate around your home avoiding obstacles, it uses its strong vacuuming and advanced mopping capabilities to clean all of your home's floors with minimal effort on your part.

This Roomba relies on iRobot's four-stage cleaning system and includes an edge-sweeping brush for thorough corner cleaning. Plus, the dual rubber brushes can prevent pet hair tangles, while they pull embedded dirt (and pet hairs) from carpets. Meanwhile, the advanced navigation that's powered by detection sensors and a camera allows the robot to navigate under and around furniture and avoid obstacles (like stairs, cords, or pet bowls).

In areas that are a bit dirtier, the robot's mop uses its SmartScrub feature to scrub back and forth repeatedly to maximize its cleaning power. Then, at the end of its cleaning cycle, the robot returns to its docking station. At this point, the AutoWash Dock empties debris into an enclosed bag, refills the mopping tank and washes and dries the mop pad.

One feature we love is that, unlike many two-in-one cleaning robots, this one uses an auto-retracting mop system that lifts itself to the top of the robot. This prevents wet carpet messes. Plus, on hard floors, it vacuums and mops at the same time. You can control this robot using the iRobot Home app, as well as with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant voice commands.

