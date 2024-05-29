Best Buy has a huge deals on TVs during its summer kick-off sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The unofficial kick-off to summer has begun and Best Buy is offering some serious savings on TVs to celebrate the occasion. Right now, you can find affordable options from top brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and more, all waiting for you to bring them home.

Whether you want a TV for watching sports, playing games or streaming movies, Best Buy has slashed prices on models to fit every budget. To simplify your shopping, we've rounded up some of the best TV deals at Best Buy below.

Don't forget accessories, too. Pair your new TV with a soundbar or speaker system to complete your home entertainment setup and you'll be set for a great summer (and beyond).

Act quickly, as these Best Buy TV deals expire on June 5, 2024.

42" LG C4 OLED Evo 4K smart TV: $1,300 (save $200)

LG's newest OLED TVs, the C4 Series, deliver a fantastic viewing experience with over 8 million self-illuminating pixels for vivid colors and great contrast.

LG didn't skimp on processing power either. The a9 Gen 7 AI Processor uses deep learning to upscale lower-resolution footage nearly to 4K in real-time. Sports fans will love the multi-view feature to watch two events at once, and reality buffs can catch all the drama without missing a beat.

With a razor-sharp 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, this TV can be counted on for a smooth picture and motion clarity. Plus, its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system immerses you in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio.

Sony 85" X80K LED 4K UHD smart Google TV: $1,000 (save $400)



Bring home this massive TV for less and be the envy of your family and friends thanks to its impressive 4K HDR X1 processor that can deliver a seriously crisp picture with bright colors and great contrast.

You'll also get a blur-free picture, thanks to the display's Motionflow XR setting, which can reduce the blur that comes from action-packed sports and movies that tend to move quickly.

It's more than just a TV though, as it supports Google TV with Google Assistant. You can stream from your Apple device with AirPlay or use your favorite apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, etc.

With HDR and Dolby Vision, your favorite content has never looked better. And if you have the optional Bravia Cam, you can use the TV to video chat with your friends and family with gesture controls that let you change the channel and control other settings without a remote.

Samsung 85" QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $1,600 (save $200)

With its massive 85-inch screen and Quantum mini-LED backlighting, this 4K smart TV is a favorite among shoppers for a reason. Its deep blacks, vibrant colors, and pinpoint contrast are great for unmistakable visuals that draw you in.

Its neural quantum processor uses AI to upscale content to near-4K quality in real-time. So you'll enjoy crisp, detailed imagery whatever you're watching. Plus, the anti-glare screen means wide viewing angles for a more immersive experience.

If you want a cinema-like 4K TV that impresses across the board, this 85-inch model is a top choice, especially if you've been itching for a new Samsung display to go with the rest of your tech at home.

Sony 65" X77L 4K Ultra HD TV: $660 (save $20)

This stunning 4K TV uses Sony's X1 processor to upscale content close to true 4K. It's also great for standard viewing, with vibrant, accurate colors.

With best-in-class upscaling powered by the X1 processor, you can expect razor-sharp imagery, vibrant color, and smooth performance.

Gamers will appreciate the special features that come with connecting to a PS5, too. Auto HDR tone mapping and genre picture modes can optimize graphics and performance for gaming without any manual adjustments needed.

This surprisingly affordable Sony is a great premium TV that excels in just about every category, and it's a good choice to nab if you have a PlayStation and are interested in upscaling.

TCL 55" Q6 QLED 4K smart TV: $370 (save $80)



If you want a premium, large-screen QLED TV that delivers crisp visuals and smooth performance, this model checks all the boxes, and it does so for a super low price.

You'll be impressed by this budget TV's realistic picture quality, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ inclusion and more. It's also a good option for gamers, with AMD FreeSync and a super-fast 120Hz refresh rate that can eliminate blur and tearing.

This TV doesn't skimp on smart features and audio, either. Google TV OS offers easy access to streaming apps and content, while DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos sound take you right into the center of whatever you're watching.

Don't sleep on this feature-packed display, which is hundreds less than many of its competitors for the same size. It's well worth grabbing while it's in stock.

Samsung 75" TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart Tizen TV: $550 (save $30)

This colossal 75-inch TV serves up crystal clear 4K visuals that make movies, shows, and sports burst to life in a big way.

It uses PurColor technology and HDR to make colors pop even when you're dealing with darker scenes. That applies to video games, TV, sports, and whatever else you choose to watch. And when whatever you're watching ends, the TV keeps delivering with Tizen smart capabilities for easy access to content.

You can also use this TV as part of your smart home ecosystem with built-in support for voice assistants like Alexa and AirPlay 2. If you're looking for a more affordable Samsung model but don't want to pony up for some of the pricier options like the Frame TV or similar spectacles, this one is still worth every penny for this sub-$600 price.

LG 65" UR9000 series 4K TV: $500 (save $100)

At its affordable price point, this 4K TV is one of LG's best if you're looking to significantly upgrade your home entertainment setup. It can quickly enhance content with its upscaling abilities, so no matter what you choose to watch, you'll get a crisp, eye-popping experience.

The TV's onboard processor automatically adjusts screen brightness based on changing light conditions in the room, so you always enjoy the ideal viewing experience tailored to your environment.

Plus, this TV's ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate means fast-paced action scenes and gameplay stay smooth when you need it to. With the webOS smart platform and Magic Remote included, you get easy access to and control over all your favorite streaming apps and content.