How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game tonight: Livestream options, more

The 2024-5 NFL season is here, and the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game kicks things off. The reigning MVP Lamar Jackson faces the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs tonight, not to mention a whole host of Swifties cheering on Travis Kelce and Pat Mahomes.

Keep reading below to find out how and when to watch tonight's Thursday Night Football game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game

The Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game will be played on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. ET (5:20 p.m. PT). The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock and on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How and when to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs game without cable

While many cable packages include NBC, it's easy to watch the game if NBC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC one of the most cost-effective ways to watch tonight's game, and all the major sporting events happening this fall, is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch NBC on Sling TV, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier. We suggest leveling up your coverage to get more NFL games this fall with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. It's your best NFL-watching option for the season, which includes ESPN, ABC, NBC and Fox.

The streamer is also currently offering big savings on four months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports Extra plan when you prepay for the Sling TV Season Pass. The Sports Extra plan includes Golf Channel, Big Ten Network among others. Prepay for four months of the Sling TV Season Pass and spend $219, reduced from $300.

Because Sling TV does not carry CBS, Sling subscribers will want to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can watch every NFL game airing on network TV, including tonight's game, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Watch today's game on Peacock

NFL fans can stream games airing on NBC on Peacock, in addition to getting access to Peacock-exclusive NFL games like the Week 1 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game scheduled to be played in São Paulo, Brazil. Peacock subscribers can also access Peacock originals like "Love Island" and the Annette Bening thriller "Apples Never Fall," plus live NBC-aired content with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription, and Peacock's library of on-demand content including "The Office."

Your best value, you can get a year of Peacock Premium (with ads) for $80, or a year of Peacock Premium Plus (mostly ad-free) for $120. Or, get a monthly subscription: Peacock Premium subscription costs $8 per month, while Peacock Premium Plus is $14 per month.

You can watch the NFL, including NBC, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and CBS. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

If you want to catch today's game live on your phone, check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market, on any supported device, including TV.

NFL+ lets you stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet (but not your TV).

It includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

Watch today's game with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch sports airing on network TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional digital antenna with a 65-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox, and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 12-foot digital coax cable.

2024-5 NFL season Week 1 full schedule

Below is the full Week 1 schedule for the 2024-5 NFL season.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (in São Paulo, Brazil), 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 9