Meet CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee American Heritage wide receiver Malachi Toney

FORT LAUDERDALE - CBS News Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida.

This week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee goes to American Heritage wide receiver Malachi Toney, who as a freshman already had college football teams looking to recruit him. He has reclassified from the 2026 to 2025 class.

And he has a specific group of people to thank for his drive.

Toney has always been a confident player but his freshman year things changed.

"My first game I had 103 yards a freshman," Toney said. "That's when I was like I could really do it. That motivated me and put a lot of confidence in me."

He's kept that skill level up, with more than 40 Division I offers this year.

"I had 30 as a freshman," Toney said.

It all started when he was younger.

"My uncle used to take us to the beach," Toney said. "I used to play tackle in the streets with my brothers. It's just been my first love"

But he wouldn't have been here without women. He credits his success solely to the strong women in his family.

"Growing up I didn't have the most money but my mom still grind and put shoes and clothes on our back and feet so for her I'll be forever grateful and thankful," he said.

This past August, he lost a core member of his support group.

His aunt Reba lost her battle against cancer.

"We grew up together," he said. "She helped my mom raise me to the young man I am today."

He said he's making it to the NFL to support the women who've supported him, especially his late aunt Reba.

"So for her I gotta fulfill my destiny," Toney said. "There is no other plan, no other option."

The four finalists will be announced at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 live on CBS News Miami and streaming. Mike Cugno will be live from Hard Rock Stadium will interview this year's class .

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com.