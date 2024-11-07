Meet CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee Miami Central linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin

MIAMI - CBS News Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida.

This week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee goes to Miami Central linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin, who became interested in football from his siblings.

EJ Marcelin is the oldest of four siblings. So he's a natural-born leader on and off the field.

"I don't have to do too much talking," he said. "I just let my thing on the field and off the field show"

Football is his priority.

In the last two seasons the linebacker's had 188 tackles and 19 sacks.

Besides football, when asked what he's most passionate about, he said his siblings without hesitation.

"My little brother Exodus he looks up to me every game I have he wants to do better than me on the next Saturday and my little brother Emory, he's not really into sports but he looks up to me when he sees me fight through adversity of the field. He wants to go through adversity in school because he wants to be a scientist."

And the only girl, his 15 year old sister, also plays football. She's a linebacker for Central's flag football team.

"Our bond is really close since we were children because we were the only two that grew up together since we were like 7 years old, until the other siblings came into the picture but we've always been close," he said.

Family and faith means a lot to EJ

After church on Sundays, he helps serve food.

"I just wanna give back to the community. The people at the church. Some of the kids at the church look up to me and others root me on and asks me about my games," Marcelin said.

With dozens of Division I offers, all of his hard work has clearly paid off.

