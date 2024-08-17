CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee Booker T. Washington's Ben Hanks Jr.

MIAMI — This week's remarkable athlete is defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. from Booker T. Washington High School in Overtown. If the name sounds familiar, that's because he is the son of former defensive superstar Ben Hanks of the Florida Gators.

CBS Sports Miami's Trish Christakis introduces us to this week's Nat Moore Trophy nominee and how he's looking to achieve great things on and off the field just like his father.

"I like a PM," Hanks Jr. said, as playing football is in his blood. "I'm a competitive guy [who likes] to win."

His dad, Hanks Sr., was a former NFL player and defensive standout at the University of Florida: "I mean, having a football background, being that I played football, my father played football."

Hanks Jr. really had to fight to play football because his dad was hoping he'd take a different path.

"I was trying to wing him off football because of the concussion and CTE and the things that come with it," Hanks Sr. said. "And the deal was if you don't play baseball, I'm not going to let you play football. So, I kind of forced him to play baseball."

Hanks Jr. knows what it's like to play at the highest level when looking at his dad's career. Now, the Booker T. Washington cornerback is ready to establish some records and goals of his own on the field.

"My goal is definitely to be max prep all-American [and] to be able to win a state championship with all my playoff games here," he said.

But, it's who his dad encouraged him to be off the field that shines the most.

"Well, giving back is something that I think, for our culture, is not a natural thing of doing, or we're not, I won't say natural. We haven't been taught, and for me, I wasn't taught," he said. "But there was great mentors in my life."

Growing up, their bond was more than just football. To this day, Hanks Jr. and his father not only spend time together off the field but also give back to their community at the park in Overtown where his dad runs.

"A lot of people not doing what I'm doing at this age," he said. "I just want to help the community out. Set an example for the younger kids."

Although playing on Saturdays and Sundays is the main goal, Hanks Jr. said that comes after getting an education and spending some time like this in front of the camera as a sports journalist.

"Going to different schools, going to see sports broadcasting was a big thing," he said. "I mean, just staying in front of a camera is a big thing for me. I mean, just present myself and just show people who I am with my helmet off."

Click here to learn more about the Nat Moore Trophy and click here to nominate a player.