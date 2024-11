Nat Moore Trophy: CBS News Miami announces four finalists for 2024

MIAMI - The nominations are in and here are the four finalists for the CBS News Miami Nat Moore Trophy for 2024.

The voting period opened on Nov. 19 and closes on Nov. 30.

The winner will be announced live on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a special airing on CBS Miami and streaming on CBSMiami.com.

Here's a look at each of the four finalists and their stats (names in alphabetical order):

Wide Receiver at Booker T. Washington Senior High School

6' 1" and 170 pounds

Stats: (Offense) 9 Rec. , 235 Yds., 3 TD (Defense) 4 Interceptions, 15 Tackles, 12 career interceptions

Quarterback at Miami Norland Senior High School

6' 1" and 220 pounds

Stats: 2283 YDS , 16 TD Passing, 7 TD Rushing, 107 TD passing, 40 TD rushing, 5-year starter

Linebacker at Miami Central Senior High School

6' 0" and 210 pounds

Stats: 4 sacks, 10 solo tackles, 1 interception, 15 TFL, 24 career sacks

Wide Receiver at American Heritage High School

5' 10" and 190 pounds

Stats: 54 rec., 964 yds, 12 TD, 28 career TD

Nat Moore Trophy history: Who is Nat Moore?

He is a Florida native, born in Tallahassee but grew up in Miami, where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College.

At the University of Florida, Moore was a star running back and later inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a "Gator Great" in 1978.

He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974 and was a star wide receiver for thirteen seasons from 1974 to 1986.

Over his 13-year playing career, Moore recorded 510 receptions for 7546 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns and ranks in the top three in Dolphins history in each of those three categories.

Moore is best known for his famous "Helicopter Catch" which sent his body spinning into the air when he was hit simultaneously from opposite directions by two New York Jets defenders in 1984.

Moore retired in 1986 as an all-time Dolphin great.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 10: Nat Moore, a former Miami Dolphins player, (Photo by Joe Skipper/Getty Images)

He is currently the team's senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations.

His post retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy.

In 1984, the NFL voted Moore as "Man of the Year" for outstanding service to his community and he received the Byron White Humanitarian Award in 1986.

In 1998, he created the Nat Moore Foundation, which works with disadvantaged kids in Miami-Dade County in efforts to make sure they receive the best education possible.