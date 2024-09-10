CBS Miami Nat Moore Trophy nominee Miami Norland Quarterback Ennio Yapoor

MIAMI - CBS News Miami is once again on the hunt for the most outstanding high school football player in South Florida. This week's nominee goes to quarterback Ennio Yapoor from Miami Norland.

Trish Christakis introduces us to a remarkable athlete who, in addition to his football prowess, is hoping to make as big of an impact off the field.

Ennio Yapoor says he doesn't look like your typical quarterback.

"I do play with a certain chip in my shoulder because I have a lot of doubters and I have no problem with it I'll keep proving them wrong."

His stats speak for themselves; he's the all-time leading passer in Miami-Dade County with 4 state championship appearances.

A born leader... something he learned from his father.

"He was the reason I started playing football. The reason I really got into it. I played quarterback for him as well because he wants me to be a leader, he's been a leader in everything he's done. He's done so many things he's my role model."

His leadership skills aren't something that stays on the football field; it's who he is all the time.

He started a foundation to help young kids. He's even received awards for his dedication to the community.

"Im not out doing the things normal teenagers are doing. If I'm doing something, I'm at the football park down the street coaching kids. I want kids to know if you need advice. Text me if you want to talk, talk to me. "

Not only that—within the foundation there's another layer to it, in honor of his deep connection with his father.

"So it's my EJ foundation, and then it's something apart of it called fait, which is fathers are important too."

He says he feels lucky to have such a great relationship with his parents, and although they're still together, he knows a lot of kids may not have that luxury.

"I can imagine the mental strain or stress it is on the kid and for kids to go through that alone is crazy."

He credits a lot of his success, of course, to his father, but above all of that, he's a man of faith.

His late quarterback coach at Miami Norland, always helped nurture his relationship with God – which transpired to the football field.

"He always kept reminding me, like, listen, calm down keep your faith. In a storm, he was always a great place to be and good person to talk to."

While he puts being a mentor and community leader above many things, a personal goal for him outside of that, is to make it to the big leagues.

"All I have to do is work hard, if it's in God's will, and I asked for it. It's gonna happen."

You too can nominate your favorite high school football player at NatMooreTrophy.com.